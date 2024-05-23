Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.16. 9,791,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $207.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

