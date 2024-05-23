Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Equitable by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 69,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 118,178 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $606,630,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,348,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. 1,440,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,478. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $41.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

