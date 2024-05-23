HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

Institutional Trading of HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in HP by 145.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 104.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. HP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

