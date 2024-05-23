H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 76,602 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 129,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

