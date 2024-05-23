Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

