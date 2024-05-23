IMC Chicago LLC Sells 17,444 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRTY. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 193,993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SRTY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.41. 501,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,727. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.