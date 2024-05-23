Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725,925 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 0.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 8.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $28,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,847 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $196.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

