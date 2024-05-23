Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 2,402.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,007 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 3.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %

BOCT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares. The company has a market cap of $172.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.