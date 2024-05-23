Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Stock Holdings Reduced by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.64. 19,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.