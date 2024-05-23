Insider Buying: Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Insider Acquires 8,333 Shares of Stock

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6 – Get Free Report) insider Robert Thomas purchased 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.29 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$35,706.91 ($23,804.60).
Robert Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Robert Thomas 16,667 shares of Clarity Pharmaceuticals stock.
Clarity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Clarity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Clarity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.