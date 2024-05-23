Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Buys £148.64 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 929 ($11.81) per share, for a total transaction of £148.64 ($188.92).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Hayes bought 212 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £1,797.76 ($2,284.90).

On Monday, April 8th, Paul Hayes sold 59,074 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.04), for a total transaction of £513,353.06 ($652,456.86).

On Tuesday, March 26th, Paul Hayes purchased 3,964 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.04) per share, with a total value of £34,447.16 ($43,781.34).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 913 ($11.60) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,984.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 883.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 813.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 937 ($11.91).

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

HWDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.99) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.52) to GBX 680 ($8.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.82) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 856.43 ($10.88).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

