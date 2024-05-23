Insider Buying: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) Director Gary Kremen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,161.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Identiv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 100.0% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 34.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Identiv by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

