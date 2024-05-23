Insider Buying: MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Purchases 71,598 Shares of Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider André Schnabl acquired 71,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £38,662.92 ($49,139.45).
MYCELX Technologies Stock Up 12.4 %
MYX stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.81) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.71. The firm has a market cap of £14.59 million, a PE ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 0.92. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of GBX 29 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
MYCELX Technologies Company Profile
MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.
