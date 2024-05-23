Insider Buying: Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Acquires £600,000 in Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider José Manuel Vargas purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £600,000 ($762,582.61).

Petra Diamonds Stock Up 7.1 %

LON:PDL opened at GBX 45 ($0.57) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.79. The company has a market cap of £87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 35.13 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.10 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

