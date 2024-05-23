Insider Buying: Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Acquires £600,000 in Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider José Manuel Vargas purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £600,000 ($762,582.61).
Petra Diamonds Stock Up 7.1 %
LON:PDL opened at GBX 45 ($0.57) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.79. The company has a market cap of £87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 35.13 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.10 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.
About Petra Diamonds
