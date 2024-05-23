Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,194.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Raphael D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Raphael D’amico purchased 3,500 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PHX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 48,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.59.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

PHX Minerals last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.40 million. Analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 169,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile



PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

