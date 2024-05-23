Insider Selling: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Insider Sells $463,600.00 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

