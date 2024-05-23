Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells 2,746 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,605.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BRZE stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Braze by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $4,377,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Braze by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

