Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $342,640.80 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $342,640.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $174,817.28.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $358,792.40.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

