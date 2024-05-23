Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells $1,453,252.14 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,453,252.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,394,931 shares in the company, valued at $195,350,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $3,416,347.08.

On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86.

Shares of GCT stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

