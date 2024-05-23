Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Sells $428,945.00 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

