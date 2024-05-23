Insider Selling: STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Sells 1,154 Shares of Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $230.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.22.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after purchasing an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,763,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

