InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $80.92. 2,810,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,301,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

