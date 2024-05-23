InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 64,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,081.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 98,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

