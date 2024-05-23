InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $708,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 127,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,729. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.