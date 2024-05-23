Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $670.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $625.00 to $670.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $666.59.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $670.27 on Monday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $673.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $634.72 and a 200-day moving average of $619.64. The firm has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

