iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $496,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $528.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.02 and a 200 day moving average of $493.53. The company has a market capitalization of $456.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

