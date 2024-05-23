iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,348,000 after acquiring an additional 613,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,130,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $528.64. 2,660,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,419. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $535.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

