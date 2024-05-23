iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 172.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,230,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,171,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.