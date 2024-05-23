iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Lowered by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 376,118 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

