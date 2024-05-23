iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EUSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 237,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EUSA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $738.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $91.14.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

