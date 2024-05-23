iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,027 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.90. 1,644,417 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.