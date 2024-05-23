iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $103,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.84. 24,607,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,551,215. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

