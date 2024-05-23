iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,024 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $216,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 419,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,137. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

