Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.75.

NYSE:NUE opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Nucor by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Nucor by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

