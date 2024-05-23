Jet Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $132,208.75 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $132,208.75 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.70 or 0.99952673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011611 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00112983 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003684 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00115952 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $131,048.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

