Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 1.1%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $151.70 and last traded at $151.81. Approximately 1,428,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,293,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.50.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average of $155.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.9% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 90,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

