JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,276,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,147,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $198.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

