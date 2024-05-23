Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 392,407 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Juniper Networks worth $36,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.70. 337,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

