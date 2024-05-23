Kaltura’s (KLTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Kaltura stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $176.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
