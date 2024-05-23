Kaltura’s (KLTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Kaltura Price Performance

Kaltura stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $176.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Kaltura Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kaltura by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Kaltura by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaltura by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.