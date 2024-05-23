Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.93 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Kava has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $714.23 million and $14.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00055912 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,252 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

