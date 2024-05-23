Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of analysts have commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,910,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,416,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kennametal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,332,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1,186.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 820,864 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 403,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.76. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

