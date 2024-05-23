Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Loop Capital

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE:KMT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,146. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kennametal news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

