KeyCorp Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $305.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.83.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $219.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 214.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,216 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

