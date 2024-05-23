King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,610 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 2.3 %

Pool stock traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.13. 73,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.95. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

