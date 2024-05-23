King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Q2 worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 21.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,147,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,512,488.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,141 shares of company stock worth $7,804,773 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

Q2 stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.