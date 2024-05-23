King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 353,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,365,000 after acquiring an additional 97,305 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 89,582 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.15. 45,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,088. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.72. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

