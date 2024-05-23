King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.98. 1,070,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,912. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

