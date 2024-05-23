King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovis by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after acquiring an additional 334,154 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 292,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $7,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

NYSE:ENOV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.82. 38,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,217. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

