King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,113 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $354.05. 532,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.77 and its 200-day moving average is $313.36. The company has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.