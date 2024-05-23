King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 25,885 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,885 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

